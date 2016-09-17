Postman charged with fraud eluded capture for years

For years, people thought that Hussam J. was a senior employee in the government, or even a Brigadier General. In reality, he was simply a postal worker at the Court of Accounts who forged documents. Hussam mainly undertook the work for Palestinians, providing counterfeit papers with the assistance of General Security employees he had befriended through his position.



Most of the General Security workers who helped him were tried years ago, but somehow Hussam managed to evade capture.



The forged documents ranged from judicial rulings to birth and marriage certificates, civil records, Lebanese nationality papers and passports.



Hussam is believed to have secured around 60 such Lebanese nationality documents for Palestinians.

...