Private school fees rules are obsolete, lack oversight

Typically, school budgets for the following academic year are submitted to the Education Ministry at the end of January. Parent committees must vote to approve these budgets before they are submitted. School administrations are also required by law to review objections made by the committee.



Law 515, established in 1996, organizes how budgets are set and how parent committees are formulated. It is this law that gives parent committees the responsibility of approving and monitoring school budgets, and says that where teacher salaries increase, tuition also rises. Around 65 percent of the budget typically goes on teacher salaries and 35 percent to school maintenance.



Worryingly, Achkar also said there were cases at some schools where parent committees which were small and unsupported by the school body at large experienced harassment, and their children were bullied to approve budgets by students and teachers. This emphasizes the importance of a unified school community and active parental participation in school matters.

...