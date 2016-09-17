Future scoffs at notion of Hariri backing Aoun for president

Senior Future Movement officials Friday scoffed at media reports claiming that former Prime Minister Saad Hariri had decided to support MP Michel Aoun's presidential bid, dismissing them as nothing more than an FPM dream.



They also reiterated the Future bloc's commitment to supporting Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy to fill the top Christian post left vacant since the end of former President Michel Sleiman's term in May 2014 .



Earlier in the day, Future MP Ammar Houri emphatically denied reports claiming that Nader Hariri, chief of Hariri's staff, had contacted Aoun to inform him of Hariri's decision to attend the Sept. 28 Parliament session to vote for him.



The presidential race is currently pitting Aoun against Frangieh, who is backed by Speaker Nabih Berri, Hariri, MP Walid Jumblatt and some independent lawmakers.



Houri denied that Hariri might resort to this option.



Aoun has been counting on support from Hariri to boost his chances for the presidency. A number of lawmakers from Aoun's Change and Reform parliamentary bloc have said that the FPM was still waiting for a final response from Hariri to the ongoing negotiations between the FPM and the Future Movement over the presidency issue.

...