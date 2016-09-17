Lebanon minister warns political division widening gap

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil warned on Saturday that divisive rhetoric is creating differences among the Lebanese.



Khalil reiterated Berri's initiative to resolve the country's political deadlock, which calls on rival parties to reach consensus on a series of contentious matters that would eventually lead to the election of a new head of state.



Lebanon's political crisis deepened recently after the Free Patriotic Movement decided to boycott the Cabinet over differences on the appointment of high-ranking security chiefs.

