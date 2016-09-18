Only electing Aoun can solve presidential vacuum: Hezbollah official

Hezbollah deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem Sunday said the only way to solve the presidential vacuum was to have all Lebanese political factions back Free Patriotic Movement founder Michel Aoun.



The Hezbollah official also warned that further prolonging the presidential vacuum will worsen the institutional paralysis currently "affecting people".



He implicitly blamed the vacuum on the Future Movement's refusal to endorse Aoun for the presidency.



However, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah recently offered Hariri support for the premiership if he endorses Aoun for the country's top Christian post.

