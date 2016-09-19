Sidon boat trips resume after fatal accident

Tourist boat trips in Sidon resumed Sunday under supervision days after a capsizing off the city's coast killed two and injured others. Boat trips between Sidon's port and the island of Al-Zira recommenced under the observation of the Directorate General of Land and Maritime Transport, the president of Sidon's port Myriam Sleiman, and Kamel Kozbar.



The crackdown on adherence to safety regulations follows a fatal accident Tuesday when a tourist boat capsized as it returned to shore from the Al-Zira Island off the coast of Sidon.



The officials also ensured boat owners committed to safety regulations and respected restrictions on the number of passengers allowed on board.



Last week's accident was allegedly partly due to overcrowding on the boat.



A Syrian man who was aboard the boat is also in the hospital's ICU and remains in critical condition.

...