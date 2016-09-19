Filmmakers learn as they try to get Lebanese to open up

A cultural exchange project between Lebanon and the Netherlands ran into local reluctance in Sidon over filming interviews, as people refused to open up on camera. Eric Maddox and Jana al-Mawed spent the day in Sidon trying to film interviews about locals' thoughts on Lebanon for a project called the "Virtual Dinner Guest".



However, neither Maddox nor Mawed accounted for the reluctance many in the country have for expressing their real opinion on film for an unknown project.



It took 20 minutes, but Mawed eventually found a man renting bicycles who agreed to speak on camera.



Mawed paused, attempting to pull a more in-depth answer from her interviewee using the trick Maddox had explained earlier in the day.



Again, Mawed said the man had been talkative off-camera but was reluctant to give opinions on screen.



Mawed said the importance of connecting cultures had attracted her to the project.

...