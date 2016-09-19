Ain al-Hilweh, Army cooperation possible model for other camps

The recent model of cooperation between Lebanese and Palestinian security officials in Ain al-Hilweh, which has led to a number of arrests, could be rolled out to other refugee camps following recent talks, security sources said over the weekend.



The move comes after a fruitful period of cooperation between both sides, during which more than 60 wanted suspects hiding in Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian camp in Lebanon, have surrendered to Army intelligence over the past two months.



Hammoud expressed his relief to the delegation over the course of events, stressing the important role Palestinian factions played in maintaining the camp's stability. He also told the delegation that the Army was keen on making things easier for Ain al-Hilweh residents.

