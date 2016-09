Over 70 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon live below the poverty line and are heavily reliant on humanitarian aid, according to preliminary findings of a U.N. survey.



The study found that 34 percent of refugee households were moderately food insecure, compared to a 23 percent a year earlier.



There are currently 1.03 million Syrian registered refugees in Lebanon. The survey was based on information from 4,950 households, 72 percent of whom received direct financial assistance.

