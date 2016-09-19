Lebanon offers plan for refugees to return to Syria

Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi Monday offered a proposal for Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return to their country in different waves starting next year, urging the U.N. and Arab states to support the idea.



The plan calls for dividing Syrians into four different categories: those who support the Syrian government, those opposed to it, those who are considered neutral, and "migrants".



The 500,000 refugees considered to be living in the worst situations would then return to safe areas inside Syria.

...