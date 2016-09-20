Most Syrian refugees below the poverty line

More than 70 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon live below the poverty line and rely on humanitarian aid to survive, U.N. Agencies revealed Monday.



According to preliminary results from a 2016 survey by U.N. agencies, 70.5 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon live below the Poverty Line.



The results are based on a survey of 4,950 households, with 72 percent currently receiving direct financial assistance. Entitled the Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees, the survey is conducted annually in Lebanon by the World Food Program, UNHCR, and the United Nations Children's Fund.



The number of refugee households found to be moderately food insecure reached 34 percent, up by 11 percent since last year.



There are currently around 1.03 million registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon, the highest per capita in the world.

...