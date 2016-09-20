Labor Ministry walks out of domestic workers conference

In a controversial move, the Labor Ministry representative withdrew from a major conference on migrant domestic workers Monday, saying that the ministry had other priorities than migrant workers.



The study surveyed 1,200 Lebanese employers of live-in foreign workers.



There are over 250,000 migrant "women" domestic workers in Lebanon, the study found.



Additionally, the study looked into the notion of the "care economy" – care provision in a context where care is needed but families don't or can't provide it – tying it to the current vulnerable status of MDW in Lebanon.



As more women – traditional providers of care for children and the elderly in the family – stay in the labor market, families are increasingly relying on foreign workers to take on this duty. This increases the scope of intended work for domestic workers from performing household duties to also offering care.



Although the contract states that workers have the right to a full day of rest, 57.3 percent of MDWs reportedly work seven days a week.

...