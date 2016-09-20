Azzi unveils plan to repatriate Syrian refugees

Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi revealed Monday a new plan that, if adopted, would see Syrian refugees in Lebanon repatriated next year. The plan, which consists of three phases and would commence in January 2017, heavily relies on the ability of international powers – namely Russia and the United States – to secure sustainable cease-fires and safe zones that Syrians can return to.



Monetary incentives would also be used to lure Syrians back – payable upon arrival in Syria.



The plan also proposes that nongovernmental organizations move to Syria to facilitate the transition, while funds supplied by donor countries – which must be committed before the end of this year – would sustain the two-year plan.



With this plan, Azzi aims to transfer 1,235,000 Syrians back into Syria.



The plan omits Syrians who legally work in Lebanon and have residency and work permits.



Azzi also revealed that large nations were not inclined toward the plan.

...