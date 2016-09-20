Qassem escalatory statements cast gloom on dialogue

Senior officials from the Future Movement and Hezbollah are set to meet Tuesday evening in a new round of talks likely to be dominated by what a Future MP called "escalatory statements" by Hezbollah's deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem over the presidential deadlock.



"Why does Sheikh Qassem always open fire on the Future Movement, holding it responsible for the obstruction of the presidential election?" he said, adding that unlike Hezbollah MPs, the Future MPs have not boycotted any Parliament session to elect a president.



However, senior Future Movement officials have totally dismissed the possibility of backing Aoun's presidential bid and reiterated the bloc's commitment to supporting, Aoun's rival, Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency.



On the same day Qassem issued his call for the election of Aoun as president, Lebanese Forces deputy chief MP George Adwan also said that Aoun's election would avert street escalation threatened by the Free Patriotic Movement.

