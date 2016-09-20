No matter the price, Amal Clooney seeks justice for Yazidis

Daesh (ISIS) militants who have enslaved, murdered and raped Yazidi women and children must be brought to justice, no matter the price, Lebanese-born international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney said Monday. Clooney, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers in London, is on a mission to prosecute the Islamist group through the International Criminal Court for their crimes against the Yazidi community.



She announced in June she would represent Yazidi women in Iraq who have been victims of sexual slavery, rape and genocide by Daesh.



Yazidi campaigners, including Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad Basee Taha, have been pushing for international justice for the crimes committed by Daesh.



Clooney said two years on, there was no justice for Yazidi women.

...