Salam: Lebanon perilously near collapse under refugee burden

Prime Minister Tammam Salam warned Monday that Lebanon was in "serious danger" and faced the risk of collapse if the international community does not act quickly to help it cope with the heavy influx of Syrian refugees, which is straining the country's struggling economy and infrastructure and threatening its stability.



Addressing a U.N. summit on refugees and migrants on the sidelines of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Salam called on the international community to set up a detailed road map to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon to their homeland.



He laid out a five-point plan to ease Lebanon's burden of more than 1 million Syrian refugees, in addition to half a million Palestinian refugees.



Salam pointed out that since the crisis began in Syria in 2011, over 100,000 Syrian babies were born in Lebanon, and over 50 percent of them were born in the last 18 months.



Just over 1 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon are registered with the U.N., but the actual number is believed to be much higher.

...