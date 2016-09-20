Iran sentences Lebanese to 10 years in prison

A Lebanese detained for a year in Iran over spying allegations has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine, his supporters said Tuesday, the latest in a wide crackdown in Iran on those with foreign ties following the country's landmark nuclear deal with world powers.



A prisoner swap in January between Iran and the U.S. freed Rezaian and three other Iranian-Americans.



Zakka disappeared Sept. 18, 2015, during his fifth trip to Iran.



It's unclear what prompted Iranian authorities to detain Zakka.



Neither American nor Lebanese officials, who the U.S. says are responsible for providing consular assistance to Zakka, have publicly acknowledged Zakka's work with the U.S. government.

