Lebanon officials vow to pursue telecoms chief over internet scandal

A parliamentary committee investigating illegal internet networks in Lebanon said the case was now being dealt with by the military judiciary, adding that the head of a state-run telecoms company suspected of involvement will be pursued.



"The judiciary has taken initial steps and a request has been put forward to pursue [Ogero CEO] Abdel Menhem Youssef to prove his role in squandering public money, and I don't think [Telecoms Minister Boutros] Harb will decline this request," Health Minister Wael Abu Faour said.



His comment came after a parliamentary Telecoms Committee meeting with Harb and committee head MP Hasan Fadlallah.



Fadlallah echoed Abu Faour's remarks about pursuing Youssef.

