Frozen in time: The Basta antiques shops

Authentic antiques form haphazard, crowded piles in the dusty shops that line Basta's narrow alleyways.



As old and new intertwine, the antiques trade endures a changing, declining market. The contents of Mohammad Majed's shop invite customers in with shell embroidered display cases from Damascus – some over 120 years old – and traditional wooden Lebanese window arches, dating from the turn of the 20th century.



Majed's father Ali opened the shop in 1960 and the son took over in the early '80s. The store endured through the civil war, Israel's 1982 invasion of Beirut, and today's declining antiques market. However, the future for Majed's store is uncertain, his two sons – aged 23 and 27 – have no interest in inheriting the business.



Majed said the new stores mostly buy goods from Malaysia and Egypt leaving the truly old for the old shops.



Ammar Qawwas, 40, owns another antique shop just nearby.



However, like Majed, he says he loves his trade and opened the store three-year-ago, despite having studied law at Beirut Arab University.



When carts passed back and forth along where Majed's shop still stands.

