Youth and peace building

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the International Day of Peace, first announced by United Nations General Assembly in 1981 .



Over the years, millions of people around the world have organized various kinds of events, celebrations and peace marches honoring world peace, promoting awareness and boosting reconciliation and peace building globally, nationally and locally.



The report also indicated that between 2015 and 2016, peace improved in 81 countries, while it deteriorated in 79 others.



Peace, meanwhile, reinforces the conditions for sustainable development and liberates the resources needed for societies to develop and prosper".



Can we strengthen the conditions for sustainable peace by bringing youth to the table?



Youth are mobilized for violent causes, every day in conflict zones around the world, while other young people are engaged in building bridges across communities and working together to promote peace.



The U.N. Security Council in December 2015 adopted a historic resolution on youth, peace and security.

...