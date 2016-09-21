Iran jails Lebanese for 10 years

Lebanese national Nizar Zakka, a U.S. permanent resident detained for a year in Iran over spying allegations, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine, his supporters said Tuesday, the latest move in a crackdown on those with foreign ties following last year's nuclear deal.



Supporters say Judge Abolghassem Salavati heard Zakka's case.



A prisoner swap in January between Iran and the U.S. freed Rezaian and three other Iranian-Americans.



Zakka disappeared Sept. 18, 2015, during his fifth trip to Iran.



It's unclear what prompted Iranian authorities to detain Zakka.

