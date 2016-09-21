Palestinian cabbie murdered to thwart security cooperation: sources

The killing of a Palestinian taxi driver earlier this week was intended to discourage fugitives in Ain al-Hilweh from surrendering, Palestinian sources told The Daily Star Tuesday. Although some at the Palestinian refugee camp attributed the killing of 32-year-old Simon Taha Monday to the violence and instability that the camp has routinely witnessed, Palestinian sources suggested this time was different. Pointing to the timing of the incident, they linked Taha's death to the fruitful cooperation between the Lebanese Army and Palestinian factions, which has led dozens of Palestinian fugitives in the camp to surrender.



Ain al-Hilweh's Palestinian factions have agreed to form a committee to investigate Taha's killing.



Sources said that the investigative committee is one of several that were formed to look into previous killings in the camp, but which have failed to produce tangible results.



A Palestinian delegation assured Sidon MP Bahia Hariri that the model for resolving the cases of Palestinian fugitives that has been pioneered in Ain al-Hilweh will soon be expanded to other camps.

