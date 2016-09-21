Egyptian sheikh found guilty on terrorism charges

The group allegedly intended to carry out terrorist acts on Lebanese soil.



Before the judge issued its ruling, Dakhakhni appeared one last time before the court.



Nevertheless, Dakhakhni told Ibrahim that when he dies, he wants to be buried next to his sons.



The indictment stated that Dakhakhni was a sheikh who took Shariah classes at Al-Azhar University in Egypt.



The Military Court also questioned Mahmoud Tahesh, Youssef Saad, Tarek Fawaz, Bassam Kiwan, and Samer Fawaz, who took religious classes from Dakhakhni. They denied that Dakhakhni incited them to join armed groups to fight Hezbollah.

...