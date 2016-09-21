Future firm on Frangieh as FPM vows protests set in stone

FPM vows protests set in stone



The Future Movement's parliamentary bloc Tuesday reiterated its commitment to supporting Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency, effectively dismissing chances for MP Michel Aoun's presidential bid, at least for now.



In Lebanon, the Future bloc strongly deplored Hezbollah's recent statements over the presidential election deadlock, saying they violated the Constitution and accused the party of blocking attempts to end the vacuum in the country's top Christian post, now more than 2 years old.



It stressed that the election of a president in Lebanon should take place as stipulated by the Constitution rather than under conditions set by any party and upheld former Prime Minister Saad Hariri's internationally backed initiative to endorse Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency.



Sunday called on the Future Movement and its March 14 allies to elect Aoun as president as the only way to end the presidential vacuum, now in its third year.

...