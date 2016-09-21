General strike enters day two in Ain al-Hilweh

Women walk past Palestinian joint security forces members in Ain al-Hilweh, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (The Daily Star/Mohammed Zaatari)
Palestinians form investigation committee after Ain al-Hilweh killing
Suspected Lebanese Army informant killed in Palestinian camp
Palestinian hands himself over to Lebanese Army
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Palestinians form investigation committee after Ain al-Hilweh killing
Suspected Lebanese Army informant killed in Palestinian camp
Palestinian hands himself over to Lebanese Army
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE