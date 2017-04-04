Lebanese pilots start U.S. training on A-29s

After weeks on the ground, Lebanese pilots in the U.S. have begun their first in-flight training on brand new attack aircraft, set to be delivered to the Lebanese Army in 2018 .



The aircraft, A-29 Super Tucanos, will be the latest addition to the Lebanese military's small air force. Currently, the Army only operates a handful of armed fixed-wing planes – though those aircraft have seen heavy use.



Training began last month and once the program is complete, the Lebanese Army will receive six aircraft, each armed with a pair of .50-caliber machine guns.



Once in service, the planes are expected to see regular use, especially on Lebanon's northeastern border with Syria where the Army is involved in regular engagements with armed groups.

...