UN should press Israel into revealing location of mines in Lebanon: Zeaiter

Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zeaiter Tuesday called on the United Nations to press Israel to give Lebanon maps to help locate mines planted in the country's south.



Israel left about 550,000 mines planted in southern Lebanon when it withdrew from the country in May 2000, according to the Lebanese Mine Action Center, which operates under the Lebanese Army.



General Ali Kanso, speaking on behalf of Army head General Joseph Aoun, said that of the 4 million bombs Israel scattered across south Lebanon, around 1 million unexploded bombs remain.

...