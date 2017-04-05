HORECA 2017 celebrates Lebanon’s culinary genius

With 350 exhibitors, over 10 daily events, 25 international guest chefs and 500 people taking part in the various live competitions, the opening ceremony of the 24th HORECA festival Tuesday set the bar for this year's impressive program.



This year's edition, taking place over four days, is themed "From Lebanon to the World," paying tribute to and promoting traditional Lebanese cuisine and hospitality, with an experimental twist.



The opening ceremony concluded with the Culinary Chefs' Celebration, featuring eight renowned Lebanese chefs – including Pierre Abi Hayla, executive pastry chef for the Kempinski Summerland Hotel and Joe Barza, culinary terroir artist – offering up a taste of Lebanese food, reimagined with a professional culinary eye.



These include the Junior Chef Competition, the Lebanese Bartenders' Competition, the National Extra Virgin Olive Oil Contest and the Hospitality Salon Culinaire competition series.



The 15th annual Lebanese Bartenders' Competition brought together 30 bartenders to present their most innovative cocktails and drinks.



The Hospitality Salon Culinaire competition series also kicked off, including contests for the best burger, the best three-course Lebanese menu and display competitions for the wedding cake, best chocolate egg and open showpiece categories.



The wine lab seeks to educate participants on the art of wine, using four wines ranging from simple and acceptable to exceptional and complex to demonstrate how wines are identified and categorized.

