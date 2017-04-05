Lebanon still struggling with land mines on awareness day

Lebanon is still threatened by mines, the chief of UNIFIL said Tuesday, highlighting efforts by the military to ensure the safety of the country's inhabitants.



"UNIFIL and UNMAS work very closely with the Lebanese Mine Action [Center] to see how we can actually assist in bringing this scourge to an end," Beary told The Daily Star.



He added that thousands of people have been killed or injured in Lebanon by land mines and explosive remnants. Undetonated land mines in Lebanon killed 933 people and injured a further 2,780 people between 1975 and 2012, according to the Mines Advisory Group, a British NGO.



Israel left around 550,000 mines embedded across southern Lebanon when it withdrew from the country in May 2000, according to LMAC.



Israel also dropped about 4 million cluster bombs over southern Lebanon during the 2006 war, a quarter of which did not detonate and continue to maim and kill people.

...