Trust ‘global implosion’

Trust is the cornerstone of social stability and order.



Annually, the Edelman Trust Barometer has been revealing a continuous lack of public trust in government, nonprofits, business and media. The study, conducted in 28 countries with around 33,000 respondents, reveals that trust is in crisis around the world and that the majority of people in two-thirds of surveyed countries now distrust these institutions.



It is profoundly notable that better performance promotes more trust in the government and, in turn, makes government work more effectively.



One big question is how can national leaders address the minds and hearts of the public so that trust in government can be rebuilt?



This report examines the influence of trust on policymaking and explores some of the steps governments can take to strengthen public trust.



There has been a "global implosion" in trust, Edelman reports.



What can the government do to rebuild trust?



It is obvious that there is an urgent need to fill the "trust gap" between the government and the public globally.

