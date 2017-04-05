Lebanese policeman shot dead while pursuing suspected thief

A policeman was shot dead Wednesday while pursuing a suspected thief, one day after the Internal Security Forces announced the death of a sergeant who had been shot while on duty.



Sergeant Chadi al-Hajj, 28, succumbed to his wounds following a shootout with suspected car thieves in the Nahr al-Mott area, north of Beirut.



An ISF sergeant was also shot in the foot.



The ISF operations come just weeks after government forces carried out a number of raids in Beirut's southern suburbs and east Lebanon, areas generally considered off-limits to state-affiliated security units.

