Refugee crisis has brought Lebanon to the precipice

This is the story of 4 million Lebanese hosting 1.5 million displaced Syrians ... added to 500,000 Palestinian refugees already in Lebanon.



Unimaginable as this story might be, the predictable happened: Lebanon's GDP growth rate has dropped from an average of 8 percent before the crisis to just over 1 percent in the following years.



Ninety percent of Lebanese youth feel threatened by the displaced Syrians and tensions between both communities are reaching a dangerous level.



We can invest together in hope and pursue the vision of the Government of Lebanon and enter an era of growth, stabilization and development, where Syrians are educated, trained and well-equipped to contribute to the future of their country.



Or, we can surrender to despair and allow poverty and unemployment in Lebanon to increase, pushing displaced Syrians into further insecurity and vulnerability to radicalization ... and what's worse, I fear that further economic deterioration and insecurity might push both, displaced Syrians and Lebanese, to seek another home.



Let us invest in Lebanon and invest in Syria's future generation, where Lebanon can be the perfect launching pad for Syria's reconstruction".

...