Second officer killed; Machnouk seeks regional coordination

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk called for stronger security coordination on internal issues at the 33rd Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis Wednesday. However, his call was overshadowed by news of a second Lebanese police officer in as many days dying in the line of duty.



The minister, who is responsible for overseeing General Security and the Internal Security Forces, also announced that next year's Arab Interior Ministers Council would take place in Beirut.



A security source told The Daily Star that the policeman killed Wednesday was shot during an altercation with a high-profile wanted suspect in Ouzai, south of Beirut.

