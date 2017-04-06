STL defense homes in on cellphone use, attack logistics

Defense counsel Thomas Hannis' cross-examination of expert witness Gary Platt at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Wednesday focused on several important events leading up to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, including the logistics of the deadly attack itself.



Hannis' investigation homed in on the reason for the limited use of the red phones.



Hannis questioned Wednesday whether the original purchaser of the phones could possibly have known what the devices would eventually be used for.



Platt emphasized, it would have been important for the defendants to keep the phones used during the attack separate from other phones that were extensively used in the original planning stages.

