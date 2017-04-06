Rights activists meet ministry over crackdown

The "My Nationality is a Right for Me and My Family" campaign rallied Wednesday outside the Labor Ministry, to protest the crackdown on foreign labor that they say is affecting the non-citizen children of Lebanese women.



In 2010, Former Interior Minister Ziad Baroud granted the children of Lebanese women a three year "courtesy residency," which lifted residency fees for this demographic and facilitated work permits.



Following the inflow of over 1 million Syrian refugees into Lebanon, the Labor Ministry has adopted stricter rules on foreign work permits.



While accurate statistics on the number of Lebanese displaced from work since the Syrian crisis began in 2011 are hard to come by, the Labor Ministry place the figure at around 10,000 in 2016 . While the My Nationality campaign recognizes the difficulties in the Lebanese labor sector, they argue that the children of Lebanese women should no longer be considered foreigners.

