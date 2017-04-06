Brussels conference raises $6B for Syria, region

International donors made a "collective pledge of $6 billion for this year alone," EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianide said during a conference in Brussels.



The conference in Brussels brings together representatives from 70 national delegations, major donors, and humanitarian and development organizations to assess where the international community stands in regard to fulfilling commitments made at the London conference in February 2016 .



The London conference raised over $12 billion in pledges from 2016-2020, with half allocated for 2016 alone.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the conference that thousands of Syrian children in Lebanon remain without schools despite the government's efforts.



She said that the EU was committed to strengthening the economic situation for host communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey to "ease the tension between the refugees and the host communities".



She added that the bloc aspires to remain the top humanitarian donor to the region, and will provide 560 million euros ($597.8 million) in 2018 for Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

