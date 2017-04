Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday said that Lebanon is "too important to be left alone," highlighting the importance of investing in Lebanon in light of the refugee crisis.



Prime Minister Hariri led a Lebanese delegation at the Brussels Conference Wednesday, describing the situation in Lebanon as a "ticking time bomb".



The PM said that poverty rates in Lebanon have reached 30 percent, with the overall unemployment rate doubling to 20 percent and youth unemployment at 30 percent.

...