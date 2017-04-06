Communist Party blasts judiciary following verdict against Rahbani

Lebanon's Communist Party Thursday rallied outside Beirut's Justice Palace on Thursday to protest a recent judicial verdict against renowned composer, pianist and political commentator Ziad Rahbani.



The press court presided over by Judge Roukoz Rizk last month fined Rahbani LL1 million ($661) as well as all expenses in a defamation lawsuit filed by Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea.



Geagea had sued Rahbani in 2013 following the latter's remarks on a program aired on the National Broadcasting Network, in which Rahbani likened the Muslim Brotherhood's political movement to Geagea's techniques.

