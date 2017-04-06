Hariri demands Russia to act after 'chemical attack'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday demanded Russia take action over an air strike on rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun in the northwestern province of Idlib, which left scores of civilians dead from a suspected chemical weapons attack.



Western states have accused the Syrian government of carrying out the chemical attack Tuesday that killed at least 70 people including at least 20 children.



U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday said President Bashar Assad's government had gone "beyond a red line" and said his attitude towards Syria and Assad had changed.

...