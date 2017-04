Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani Friday announced the coverage of mental health in Lebanese hospitals and medical centers.



At an event marking World Health Day, Hasbani discussed mental health, its current treatment, and plans for the future, from the Grand Serail in Beirut.



By training hospitals and professionals, as well as paving the way for mental health treatment, the health minister expressed optimism that more patients would accept treatment.

...