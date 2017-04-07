Beirut mobile shop owners demand subsidies

Dozens of Beirut cellphone shop owners Friday gathered outside of the Ministry of Economy downtown, calling for the government to subsidize the price of cellphone charging cards.



Salloum and another cellphone shop owner from Beirut, Mohammad Chaaban said that they don't want any drastic changes.



Recharge cards are available for a period of 10, 20 and 30 days, costing $11.36, $17.06 and $22.73 respectively, according to the price on the cards. Shops generally add a few dollars to this, sometimes charging between $25 and $26.60 for the $22.73 recharge card.



In response, the Economy Ministry has initiated a crackdown, fining shops that sell the cards at rates higher than the stipulated price.

...