Parliament convenes again to discuss Cabinet's progress

Lebanon's Parliament Friday convened for a second time this week to continue their evaluation of Cabinet's progress and to discuss a new electoral law.



The electoral law stalemate, combating corruption and the state budget took center stage during Thursday's session.



Change and Reform Bloc MP Ghassan Moukheiber condemned the stalemate on finding a new electoral law.



Moukheiber said that time is of the essence given that the logistical adjustments to a new electoral law will take time, including "the size of ballots and the ballot boxes".



Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, but political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.



Parties are deeply divided between the adoption of a proportional vote law and a hybrid electoral law, which combines aspects of the proportional and majoritarian voting systems. Speaker Nabih Berri and Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk both confirmed that a technical delay in elections is inevitable, with the former saying it would take longer than six months.

...