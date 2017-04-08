Parties seek to amend domestic violence law

Proposed amendments to improve the application of a law to protect women and family members from domestic violence were announced Friday, three years after the law was first passed. The anti-domestic violence act, Law 293, was passed by Parliament in April 2014 and went into effect in May the same year when it was published in the government's Official Gazette.



In practice, however, the law proved to be problematic for many judges.



Ogasapian praised the move to amend the law, reiterating that despite the law's passing, full protection for women and family members in danger of domestic violence has yet to be ensured.



Despite these gaps, Rouhana said that many women have sought KAFA's help and support to exercise their rights under Law 293 .



She said an average of 793 cases per year have been recorded over the past three years, compared to 288 cases between April 2013 and March 2014 before the law was applied.

...