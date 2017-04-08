HORECA 2017 closes with crowning of best bartender

Bustling crowds of foodies, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs alike gathered Friday for the final day of the 24th HORECA festival. Testing out the array of tastes on offer this year, festival-goers navigated a maze of booths with drinks and samples in hand. Over the course of four days, over 350 local and international exhibitors showed off culinary talent and wares at Beirut's waterfront BIEL pavilion.



Twenty-two-year-old Bachar Assab, bartender at Bonavida in Mar Mikhael competed against 25-year-old George Abou Diwan, bartender at Sax in Beirut Souks.



After several rounds of competition over the four days, the final rounds of the Lebanese Bartender Competition, Lebanese Barista Competition and National Extra Virgin Olive Oil Contest were held. Late Friday evening, Assab was crowned Lebanon's best bartender



Friday's closing day drew a diverse crowd. While some were there just to enjoy the various culinary delights, those with business ties in the industry had come with clear missions.



Hatib was one of many representing companies that work behind the scenes of the food and hospitality industry of Lebanon.

...