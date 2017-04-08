Exit from dysfunctional social networks

Violence has been accompanying the human journey since beginning of humanity, and every society has had its own experience of violence whether at the level of individuals or groups. But this doesn't mean humans are violent by nature or that violence is inherited in the general human narrative. The systematic nature of violence is what determines whether the society is suffering a solid social narrative encouraging violent behavior within a specific social network.



This is what leads to the dysfunctionality of social networks.



The Civil War was a clear application of dysfunctional social narratives among sectarian social networks that were fueled and encouraged to use violence.



Violence should remain an unjustified and disrespected behavior.

...