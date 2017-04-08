Abu Faour warns of division ahead of Cabinet vote law session

Democratic Gathering bloc MP Wael Abu Faour Saturday said that rivals should reach a consensus on Lebanon's new electoral law, calling a voting option divisive.



Abu Faour said that his bloc was seeking to push for staging the elections, whether based on the 1960 vote law or a new law that legislators agree on.



Hariri Friday boosted chances of reaching a deal over a new vote law by indicating that his Future Movement was ready to accept a hybrid vote system, or even an electoral law based on full proportional representation, as demanded by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.



He said the Cabinet would send soon a new draft electoral law to Parliament for final ratification.

...