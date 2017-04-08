Lebanon police detain car theft ring kingpin

Police have arrested the kingpin of a vehicle theft ring following a car chase in Jal al-Dib in the Metn, the Internal Security Forces announced Saturday.



The two suspects admitted during interrogation to hiding four Tucson Hyundai vehicles in Mount Lebanon with the aim of taking them to the Bekaa.



The stolen vehicles were located and returned to their owners, including the car that the two suspects were in at the time of the car chase in Jal al-Dib.



Investigations showed that the kingpin had 150 arrest warrants against him, and had confessed to carrying out tens of operations to steal cars from various areas to send them to Syria.



His accomplice admitted to moving the stolen cars from Beirut to the Bekaa.

...