Town looks to tourism to reverse fading fortunes

The decision on how to implement the project lay in the hands of the local community – both long-term residents and the newer refugee community – as well as a pool of new investors.



The UNDP Mechanisms for Social Stability process – now being implemented in over 70 municipalities nationwide to support Lebanese communities hosting refugees – began in Seer al-Dinnieh in 2014 .



In order to strengthen social cohesion, the project aimed to establish a sociocultural committee that would focus on a conflict mitigation activity chosen by the community. In Seer al-Dinnieh, this meant tourism projects.



As a result, the "Seer fi Dinnieh" committee – composed of 15 representatives from both the host and refugee communities – was formally announced Friday following a guided tour showcasing the area and its main tourist attractions.



Limited resources and limited jurisdiction led the Peace Building in Lebanon project to look for ways to prevent conflict between Lebanese and Syrian communities.



The project in Seer al-Dinnieh aims to provide such tools to strengthen the community's ability to manage potential threats to social stability at a local level.

...