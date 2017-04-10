Officials scramble to avoid parliamentary crisis

Officials raced against time Sunday to make a breakthrough in the monthslong deadlock over a new electoral law in a desperate attempt to prevent the country from falling into a parliamentary crisis.



In the absence of an agreement on a new vote law, Berri plans to convene a Parliament session to approve a new extension of the body's term, parliamentary sources said.



Hezbollah MP Hasan Fadlallah said this week would be "crucial" in reaching a deal over a new electoral law.



Former Minister Wael Abu Faour from MP Walid Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc warned the Cabinet against voting on an electoral law, saying this would further deepen political divisions in the country. He said that rivals should reach a consensus on a new vote law.



Abu Faour said that his bloc was seeking to push for holding the elections, whether based on the 1960 vote law or a new law that legislators agree on.



In a speech in Parliament last Friday, Hariri underlined the importance of consensus over a new electoral law.

