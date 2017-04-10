Independent voted head of Order of Engineers rises tensions

The election of an independent candidate backed by a civil society group to the head of Beirut's Order of Engineers over the weekend caused tension between the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement. In a close vote, Naqabati's (My Syndicate) candidate for the post Jad Tabet won Saturday by 21 ballots, winning a total of 4,079 votes.



Second was FPM candidate Paul Najm, backed by several parties including the Future Movement, LF, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, who gained 4,058 votes.



"There was an agreement between the political parties on the [names on the] list ... On election day there was a heavy and systematic crossing out [of Najm's name]," an FPM official told The Daily Star.



He said some LF supporters were opposed to Najm and that the FPM was trying to understand what went wrong.

...